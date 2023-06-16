BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) — The big yellow bicycle shop that’s been part of the landscape in Aetnaville for half a century…is holding a block party next Saturday, June 24.

Quick Service Bicycle Shop on Lincoln Avenue, Bridgeport, is throwing a 50th-anniversary party for family, friends, and customers.

It will be an all-day event.

The street will be blocked off.

There will be food, beverages, live music, and games.

But it wouldn’t be the Reed family without a bike ride.

So it actually starts at 8 a.m. Saturday at Heritage Port in Wheeling with an easy pace bike path ride, either 10 or 25 miles.

Then it’s back to the bike shop to start the party.

“Come back for some really good barbecue and some good interaction with all the folks that have come to us for service and actually more than service, sort of like a family of customers. We all need to come together and have a, celebrate us, a longevity of us being here and still keeping people riding bikes and keeping people healthy.” Robert Reed, Owner, Quick Service Bicycle Shop

“Well as kids, we grew up in this neighborhood, my brother and I, and the shop now is sort of an extension of the 50s and 60s when we were repairing bikes in our local neighborhood bicycle shop here. So when I got out of the army, we decided to continue on that journey.” Robert Reed, Owner, Quick Service Bicycle Shop

Rob and Kathleen Reed raised their children here, and now their grandchildren are in the shop.

In fact, the youngest, four-year-old Johanna, taught herself to ride a bike without training wheels!

There have been many family members, friends, and pets here over the past 50 years.

There will be a free barbecue, refreshments by Brewkeepers, and music by Faire May.

It’s next Saturday in Bridgeport.

Quick Service Bicycle Shop was founded in 1973.