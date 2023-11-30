JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) – Retirement is something many people in the workforce look forward to with many planning their move to warmer climates.

But a new analysis suggests a small city right here in the Ohio Valley might be creating some competition.

A new analysis from a personal finance website known as “GoBankingRates” suggests that northeastern Ohio is the perfect place to retire on a budget.

Out of 15 cities, Steubenville, Ohio, ranks number 12 on that list.

The website reviewed several U.S. cities based on population and cost of living to find the 15 best cities for those looking to retire on a budget of about $2500 a month.

Steubenville Mayor Jerry Barilla says he was surprised but not shocked when he heard the news.

He says he has lived in Steubenville for many years, and he knows they have a lot to offer people.

“We are a tight knit community. We have Christian values here that are pretty strong. And living here is not as expensive as living elsewhere. Houses are very affordable. Taxes are quite low. Crime is low. We have a great educational system, a good health system, and we’re centrally located. Pittsburg, Wheeling, Interstate 70 and everywhere else. So, it’s just it’s just a good spot to be.” Mayor Jerry Barilla | Steubenville, Ohio

The analysis ranked Akron, Ohio, as the first most affordable place to retire on a $2500 budget.

Cleveland, Ohio ranked eighth, and Alliance, Ohio, was ranked 14.

For a full look at the report, click HERE.