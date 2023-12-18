BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) – Sherman Leasure was sentenced to eight to 12 years in a state penitentiary Monday afternoon after pleading guilty to two counts of felonious assault against David Cline.

Leasure appeared before Belmont County Judge John Vavra electronically through video teleconferencing.

The incident dates back to July of this year when Cline was assaulted by Leasure and had to have several facial reconstructive surgeries.

In court, Leasure read a letter apologizing to his mom and stepdad saying he is remorseful for putting his family through this system once again.

Defendant Sherman Leasure addressing the court with written letter prior to being sentenced

However, Leasure says he feels no remorse for what he did to Cline.

“I completely understand, that to some people, I may be portrayed as a monster. But to some people, I may be portrayed as a hero. Regardless of how anyone feels or thinks, I did what a real man would do in a situation, you Dakota Cline, put me in. I have absolutely no remorse or sympathy for my actions.” Sherman Leasure | Defendant

Leasure will serve out the remainder of a previous sentence which he has about two and a half years (882 days) left on.

After that time is served, he will begin serving the new eight-to-12-year sentence imposed Monday afternoon.

He has the possibility of being released after eight years but could be in prison for up to 12 years if he violates any rules, commits crimes or does drugs while incarcerated.

Upon his release, Leasure will be under post release control (PRC) anywhere between a year and a half to three years.

If he violates any of his PRC guidelines, he can be placed back in prison for up to 9 months for each violation.

Leasure’s co-defendant, Richard West III, was sentenced on Dec. 12 and will serve a minimum of seven years for complicity to commit felonious assault.