GUERNSEY COUNTY, Ohio — The Cambridge Police Department received a call of a breaking and entering in-progress on June 15, according to a press release.

The officers were called to the 300 block on N 8th Street. Dispatchers stayed on the phone with the victim, who was still inside the home while police were on route. Prior to the arrival of police, dispatchers lost contact with the caller.

Upon arrival, officers determined the suspect, a 24-year-old male from Cambridge, had fled the scene. Officers at the home gathered evidence and took statements, while other officers began to search the area and eventually checked the suspect’s residence in the 400 block of Foster Avenue.

Once on Foster Avenue, officers made contact with the suspect’s mother, where she confirmed the suspect was inside and went to get him. While the mother was inside talking to the suspect, officers on scene learned that the suspect has access to guns inside the home and additional officers were called in to assist.

The suspect’s mother came out a short time later and stated that she could not get him to come out. The Cambridge Police Department SWAT team was activated and additional assets were brought to the scene. Deputies from the Guernsey County Sheriff’s Office were on scene to help with perimeter coverage.

While officers were setting up the perimeter, 20-year-old Christopher A.S. Hagar was arrested for Misconduct at an Emergency for hampering officers at the scene.

A command post was set up at 5th and Foster, and as SWAT officers arrived at the scene, they were deployed to the front of the house for quick reaction force. As policed prepared to call the suspect out, he started shooting from an upstairs window at six SWAT officers who were in front of the house staged behind vehicles. One SWAT officer discharged his firearm, aiming at the window the suspect was shooting from, while the rest of the officers moved back and took cover.

At that time additional resources and personnel were requested from the Guernsey County Sheriff’s Office, Muskingum County Sheriff’s Officer and the Ohio State Highway Patrol. Once an armored vehicle arrived from the Guernsey County Sheriff’s Office, officers reproached the home and started an attempt to call the suspect out over the PA system.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol SRT team arrived with another armored car, robots and UAV’s. They attempted to fly a UAV in an open window but did not see any sign of the suspect. After all attempts to reach the suspect failed, the decision was made to deploy CS gas in the home to force the suspect out. The suspect still did not appear. A hand thrown robot was placed into the home and was able to clear the ground floor. Another UAV was flown into a different top floor window. After a few minutes UVA operators located the suspect with a suspected self-inflicted gunshot wound. Officers then cleared the home and confirmed the suspect was deceased.

The suspect’s name has not been released at the time of publication. Stay with 7News for further updates on this case.