WEIRTON, W.Va. — New information has just been released about Carl S. Gist, killed by police after a five-hour standoff, according to 7News partner Herald-Star.

Last week, June 24, 7News reported that 82-year-old Gist shot his 62-year-old neighbor, Cassandra Jeter, while she was mowing her lawn. Jeter sustained a gunshot wound to the neck and was transported to Weirton Medical Center.

Gist barricaded himself in his home for five hours before exiting and pointing a gun at police, who then opened fire, killing Gist.

Herald-Star has learned that this was not Gist’s first-time involvement in a shooting, uncovering court documents showing Gist had pleaded guilty to double homicide charges in 1973.

According to court records, Gist killed Wesley Christian and Mildred Gist, Carl Gist’s ex-wife, and was sentenced to the Ohio State Penitentiary for a double life sentence.

Herald-Star obtained a certification of incarceration from the Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Correction showing that Gist was admitted into the system on March 23. 1973, and listed his parole as beginning on August 19, 1981.

They also found another record from May 21, 1981, signed into action by then- Ohio Governor Jim Rhodes, showing that a parole board recommended by a 4-1 vote that Gist’s sentence be commuted from a double life sentence to a minimum of seven years and a maximum of life.

Herald-Star reports that his records show his parole began on August 19, 1981, and only 13 years later Gist was released from parole on June 9, 1994. He was 53 years old.

There are many questions still being asked as to why Gist shot his neighbor after living almost 30 years without any run-ins with the law, and we may never have those answers.