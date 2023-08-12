MUSKINGUM COUNTY, Ohio — The Zanesville Police Department received a call on August 10 of a home invasion on Sandhurst Drive in Zanesville, Ohio, where an individual had been shot.

According to a Facebook post made by the Zanesville Police, when officers arrived, they discovered Deborah Frazier, 35, had been shot inside the residence.

Frazier received medical aid and was transported to the Genesis Healthcare System for treatment, where she underwent surgery.

According to the report, police found 66-year-old Thomas Waddell, dead inside the residence.

The Licking County Coroner’s Office autopsy revealed that Waddell suffered a fatal gunshot wound.

Frazier initially reported that two white males, wearing masks, were responsible and had fled on foot.

However, police report that evidence was discovered that implicated Frazier in the investigation and that no home invasion had occurred.

Detectives with the Zanesville Police Department obtained formal charges through the Muskingum County Prosecutor’s office on August 11, 2023.

Detectives charged Frazier with two counts of Murder, Felonious Assault, Tampering with Evidence, and Domestic Violence.

Police say that Frazier suffered a self-inflicted gunshot wound and then called in the incident.

Frazier will be transported to the Zanesville City Jail after she recovers and will be arraigned at Zanesville Municipal Court.

Her requested bond is $2,000,000.

The Muskingum County Sheriff’s Office, Community Ambulance, and the Zanesville Fire Department assisted in this incident.

Police are asking anyone with information concerning the investigation to contact the Zanesville Police Department at 740-455-0700 or Detective Bryan Ruff at 740-455-0699.