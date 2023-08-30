WHEELING, W.Va (WTRF) – August 31 is National Overdose Awareness Day, while September is National Overdose Awareness Month.

Overdoses have continually increased due to the opioid crisis, and the Ohio Valley is no stranger to the devastating losses.

7News spoke with YWCA’s Laura Albertini-Weigel about the problem and she says that many people are blind to the issue, wanting to think it doesn’t happen in their neighborhoods.

But the sad truth is people in every city, town and neighborhood suffer from addictions.

That’s why the YWCA partnered with Youth Services Systems to host their event “Voices of Hope: Discover Recovery” tomorrow, August 31 at the West Virginia Northern Community College’s B&O Building in Wheeling from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m.

“It’s just building awareness and being able to show what resources we have available here within our community in the northern panhandle. We know that within a year period we lost over 100,000 people to overdose across the United States. And we want to make sure that people know that those people impacted somebody else’s life.” Laura Albertini-Weigel | Director of Programing, YWCA

The event is free and open to the public.

There will be over 30 vendors in attendance to provide resources for people in need or for family or friends who want to help a loved one.

Catholic Charities will be providing free food as well.

There will be a mini-training to show people how to administer Naloxone – an opioid reversal.

Family and friends who have lost loved ones to drug overdoses will also be in attendance to share their stories and how this epidemic has affected their life here in the Ohio Valley.