Wheeling, W.Va (WTRF) – January is National Mentoring Month, a month to expand quality mentoring opportunities for young people across the country.

Locally, Youth Services System (YSS) is celebrating its annual campaign to recruit more volunteers for their Youth Mentoring Network in the Ohio Valley.

Research shows that mentors play a significant role in the lives of the youth they interact with, and young people are far more likely to make more positive choices when guided by a mentor.

Unfortunately, many programs are in dire need of mentors with low volunteer rates, and Wheeling is no different.

Network Coordinator Ashley Flaherty says YSS has a waitlist of children ages 6 to 17 looking for mentors but not enough people to fill the gap.

“We’re struggling to get enough volunteers. So, we are trying to be innovative in our approach of getting mentors. One of the things we would like to do is group mentoring for those kids on the waitlist so they’re not feeling left out. I’ve seen it help kids because they don’t feel lost. They have somebody that they know is always going to be there for them.” Ashley Flaherty | Youth Mentoring Network Coordinator, YSS

There are monthly sponsored activities where mentors and mentees all get together for a fun night. Their activities included going to Symphony on Ice last month and planning to go to a Nailer Hockey game next month.

If you are interested in being a mentor, please visit their website, youthmentoring.youthservicessystem.org, for more information on requirements and time commitment.