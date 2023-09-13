SALINEVILLE, Ohio — State, local and business leaders got a glimpse of the newest offering at the Utica Shale Academy which will help expose students to real-world working conditions.

Dozens of officials representing education, business and the community gathered for the unveiling of the Ascent Resources Welding Lab located adjacent to the Huston Building on East Main Street in Salineville, Ohio on September 12.

The facility features 20 exterior welding bays and a room for storage and would serve upwards of 100 students.

Ascent Resources Welding Lab

USA Superintendent Bill Watson said the purpose is to introduce students to welding in the elements so they know what is expected on the job.

“We were going to New Castle School of Trades [in East Liverpool] and the students were getting a great education there, but we were looking at where they were going after they graduated. We didn’t feel they were ready for the climate in the oil and gas industry,” Watson said. “It’s one thing to weld when it’s 70 degrees outside, but it’s another when it is cold. That’s the nature of the welding lab: They will be in the elements and we wanted them to really train and be prepared for these jobs.”

The site has been nearly two years in the making and was finally completed last week. He said the concept was based on an idea by instructor Matt Gates and my be among the first of its kind in the state; However, a funding shortfall nearly shelved the project until Ascent stepped up to help.

Ascent contributed $75,000 to help erect the facility while Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief (ESSER) funds were also used. SkyOxygen of Pittsburgh constructed the one-story building and Watson said five cohorts of 20 students can utilize the lab.

USA is a dropout recovery-and-retention school focusing on career-tech education for at-risk students who have obtained more than 1,100 certifications since 2021.

It utilizes blended learning and hands-on training to prepare the future workforce and currently has 190 students enrolled in grades 9-12 with plans to add seventh- and eighth-grade students at the Hutson Building in the future.

