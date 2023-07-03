WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) With Fourth of July celebrations happening all around the Ohio Valley it’s hard to hit all of the hoppin’ spots.

This year Oglebay Park is bringing something special to the table to celebrate America’s birthday. As part of their ongoing Independence Day Celebration, today’s event is just good clean fun.

Schenk Lake is hosting a Foam Party for the whole family today from 6-8 p.m. Bathing suits and towels are strongly recommended for this event.

The party keeps on going with an Independence Day concert with Eli and the Mojo Kings at 7 p.m.

And if you’re not too tired from all the good clean fun, pop a squat near Schenk Lake as the night sky comes alive with an unforgettable fireworks display that starts around 9:30 p.m.

(Video in the story shows the top stories for Monday, July 3, 2023)