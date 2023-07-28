WHEELING, W.Va. — Members of the Wheeling Police and Fire Departments announced in a press release that they would be hanging up the handcuffs and hoses for an evening as they take to the court in a charity basketball game.

The basketball game will occur at 7 p.m. on Thursday, August 3, at WesBanco Arena.

All proceeds from the game will benefit the Ella Raddish Family.

Tickets for the game are $10 and can be purchased at WesBanco Arena, the police department, at 2115 Chapline St., or the fire department headquarters at 2126 Market St.

Police officers hitting the court include Ryan Moore; Josh Sanders; Cody Schwertfeger; Cayden Hennen; Zach Herron; Cory Rager; Brandon Stanley; John Wolf; Doug Somerville; Kevin Kuca; Collin Jamison; and Robert Kovalyk.

From the fire department, Kody Geisel, Clayton Dietrich; Cory Becker; Dan Gordon; Andrew Yahn; Phillip Namlik; Josh Dent; Mo Khan; Abraham Winter; Thomas Haluscak; Adam Twardoski; and Mike Haney will participate in the roundball contest.

Ella Raddish, 4-year-old daughter of WPD’s Sgt. Josh Raddish tackled a long road to recovery after battling a rare condition called Myelodysplastic Syndromes (MDS), only to be defeated in February by what doctors described as a superbug with the combination of influenza and streptococcus pneumonia.

For more information, contact the Wheeling Police Department at (304) 234-3664.

