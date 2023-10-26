MONROE COUNTY, Ohio — The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office announced the arrest of two robbery suspects from Ohio and West Virginia.

According to officials, the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office began an investigation of a stolen Kubota tractor in Jackson Township on August 28.

A month later, on October 5, Deputy Blable with the sheriff’s office performed a traffic stop on a green Ford with a cracked windshield. It is reported that during the traffic stop, Allen Brown provided false information about his identity and was arrested and transported to Monroe County Sheriff’s Office for obstruction.

Allen Brown

On this same date, the sheriff’s office received information about a stolen camper from Bethlehem, West Virginia, located at Brown’s residence in Jackson Township.

According to reports on October 6, the sheriff’s Office executed a search warrant at Brown’s residence, where additional stolen property was recovered, including a dump trailer from St. Mary’s, West Virginia. Also recovered was stolen property from storage units in Pleasants County, West Virginia, as well as meth, suspected fentanyl, and drug paraphernalia.

The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office reports that on October 9, with the assistance of the New Martinsville Police Department, a stolen enclosed trailer was located. When police searched the trailer, additional stolen items linked to the stolen camper from Bethlehem and storage units in Point Pleasants Counties were found.

On October 10, a report of a stolen Kubota backhoe attachment in Jackson County from an additional victim was received by the sheriff’s office.

A day later, on October 11, it was reported that the stolen Kubota tractor was found in Parkersburg, West Virginia.

On October 12, after the stolen Kubota attachment was found in Tyler County, an additional three search warrants were executed in connection with a multi-agency investigation.

During the searches, additional stolen property was located.

The sheriff’s office says the investigation was a joint operation with the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office, St. Mary’s Police Department, Bethlehem Police Department, Tyler County Sheriff’s Office, New Martinsville Police Department, and the West Virginia State Police.

An approximate $50,000 to $80,000 worth of stolen property was recovered, and approximately 14 criminal cases were solved.

Kayley Edgell

As a result, Kaley Edgell of Wheeling, West Virginia, and Allen Brown of Sardis, Ohio, are currently being housed at the Monroe County Jail on various theft, receiving, breaking entering, and possession of drugs.