UPDATE: DECEMBER 14, 2023 3:08 P.M.

Officials have confirmed that Blair has been found safe.

———————————————————————————————————-

STEUBENVILLE, Ohio — Police in Steubenville have issued a missing persons report for a 14-year-old girl.

According to officials, Skylar Rose Blair is 14 years old, 5’8″, 187 pounds, with brown eyes and black hair.

No other information has been released at this time.

If you have any information on Skylar’s whereabouts, call the Steubenville Police Department at 740-282-5353.

