WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — One local organization welcomed many people from the community into a historic home in Wheeling, serving a different purpose than it had long ago.

The Friends of Wheeling held an informational tour today of Elmhurst, the Bloch Mansion, now the Elm Hurst assisted living facility.

The home was built around and was the home of Samuel and Bertha Bloch and their children.

Samuel and his brother Aaron were the first to develop flavorful chewing tobacco.

After living in the home for much of their life, the Blochs donated the home, and today, it continues to serve senior citizens in the Wheeling community.

“I think we all pass by this house quite often, especially if we live in the Woodsdale area and many people have not been able to be inside. So, it’s nice to see this part, for instance, which was the original dining room. But we’re also going to be able to see the newer section where there are living suites actually for residents.” Jeanne Finstein | President, Friends of Wheeling

The tour of the mansion began at 2 p.m. today and included an in-depth description of the Bloch’s life and the history created right here in the Friendly City.