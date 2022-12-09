OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) – The Ohio County Family Resource Network, along with the Ohio County Partners in Prevention Team put on the 12th annual Partners and Prevention Conference on Friday.

This conference brings together more than 100 local professionals together for workshops dedicated to the prevention child abuse, as well as support for families and fostering methods to increase community support. It was a mix of individuals, from social workers, school counselors, early childhood experts, law enforcement, CPS and many others.

“You know we engage professionals, we engage those working with children and families, we know that they have to have this continuing education. We also want it to be a valuable use of their time, and what’s more valuable than children and families?” Claudia Raymer, Executive Director for the Ohio County Family Resource Network

“And so this conference is great because it brings over 100 people together in our county to talk about what true prevention is so that hopefully we can remedy things before they get so out of hand that we have to respond to them.” Beth Collins, Executive Director of the Sisters of St. Joseph Health and Wellness Foundation

The keynote presenter for the event was Amy Jo Hutchison.