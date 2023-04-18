ST. CLAIRSVILLE, Ohio (WTRF) — The Road Home Animal Project is asking for donations for a seriously injured dog, according to their Facebook page.

The rescue group named the female dog LeeChelle, and she was found with her collar caught between her leg and arm pit area. She suffered like this for a long time as evidenced by the maggots that were eating her flesh while she was still alive. The organization says the smell was “horrific.”

Photo of injured dog LeeChelle, courtesy of The Road Home Animal Project

She survived this ordeal and is hospitalized locally and is safe with her veterinary team. She underwent surgery Monday, and her team is hopeful that she will have full use of her leg in the future.

To donate to the Road Home Animal Project and help LeeChelle see the group’s Facebook page or mail donations to TRHAP P.O. Box 522 St. Clairsville, Ohio 43950.