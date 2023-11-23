MOUNDSVILLE, W.Va. (WTRF) — As many gathered around their kitchens to prepare the traditional Thanksgiving feast, one local restaurant provided meals for anyone to come in and pick up.

Bob’s Lunch in Moundsville has been preparing meals on Thanksgiving Day for 11 years for anyone in the community.

The meals are free and include all the Thanksgiving favorites, from turkey to stuffing to mashed potatoes and pumpkin pie.

Those who came to pick up meals were welcome to as many as they would like.

Hundreds of meals were handed out to those who stopped by and those serving the meals say it is a time that is fun and heartwarming for everyone.

”It’s the greatest feeling, as I told a young lady here this morning who’s been working real hard. I said, when you go to bed tonight, at least you’ll know that you’ve done something good. But it’s the feeling of camaraderie, which is the most special thing. And we have a good time doing it and we also do a good thing.” Jim Gorby | Volunteer

The restaurant opened at 11 a.m. this morning, and the Thanksgiving meals were served until all the food ran out.