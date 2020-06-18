Local restaurant keeps doors closed; says opening would hurt their business

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – As all restaurants across the Mountain state have the green light to open– that’s only at half capacity. And one local wheeling favorite– rachel’s on 16th– is staying closed to the public because of that.

Owner, Jeramie Alvarado, says that if they were to open, because of social distancing, they would only be able to seat 15 people in their restaurant at any given time.

So, how many times would they have to seat 15 people per day to pay for the staff that would have to be there to accommodate them?

If I opened at 50% capacity right now, and let’s just say for example, I had 10-12 chairs open. Well, then I have a couple of staff members. I have someone washing the dishes. I have someone back there cooking, or someone waiting tables. Well, at the end of the day, if only ten customers come in, and our menu items are really expensive. So, if ten customers come in, I wouldn’t even be able to afford the labor,. There wouldn’t have been a profit in ti at all. So, we have to think about our existence and where we are going to be in the future. JERAMIE ALVARADO – OWNER, RACHEL’S ON 16TH

That’s a situation jeramie tossed around for days before deciding it was best to not open for indoor seating until they were allowed to be at full capacity.

Jeramie says he can’t thank the community enough for their support during these trying times, and he can’t wait to get back to seating the ohio valley in his restaurant at soon as the state allows it.