Local restaurants provide free meals to families and first responders in Jefferson County

Jefferson County, OH (WTRF)- Martoni’s pizza along with the Bay Six Project Brown Bag Diner gave out meals and fresh pizzas for families in Mingo Junction, Wintersville, and Steubenville.

They also gave a special treat to local first responders, and city workers in Mingo.

On a regular day Bay Six distributes 600 meals a day to local families at different locations in Jefferson County.

Organizers say It’s been a community effort and an outpouring of love and they hope to do this again in the future.

Any food vendors that want to give back to the community can call 740-535-6229 or check out their website baysixmingo.org.

