BRIDGEPORT, Ohio — The Bridgeport Exempted Village School District is gearing up for another year by hosting Bulldog Pride Night this Tuesday, August 15.

Activities get underway from 5:30-7 p.m. and will include school and community groups, goodies, and an introduction to fall sports teams.

The district leadership team, which includes teachers and administrators, plans the open house each year and has drawn upwards of 1,000 people to help mark the start of school.

“It’s basically a celebratory open house welcoming everyone back,” said district Curriculum Director Leslie Kosanovic. “Students can come with their parents and grandparents, and if they fill out online district forms, they can be entered into a door prize drawing. The cafetorium will have tables for various entities to provide information. It’s bigger than the school; it’s a community event.”

Bridgeport currently has 784 students in grades PreK-12, and the open house provides an ample amount of resources to assist them and their families.

About 30 groups are involved, and spanning agencies and churches to school and civic organizations, plus the district will also have transportation officials, nurses, and representatives of the After Hours Academy (AHA) in addition to Boosters and sports teams.

Students also have a chance to obtain their schedules, tour classrooms, and meet faculty and staff as they prepare for the first day of school, plus popcorn and other goodies will be available.

The night will conclude with Meet the Team to introduce athletes as the season commences.

The first day of school for students is Thursday, August. 17.