Local scientist reflects on Apollo 11 landing

WHEELING, W.Va (WTRF)

Man landed on the moon 50 years ago, Saturday.

An estimated 600 million people tuned in to watch the Apollo 11 landing, some sitting anxiously and excited in their living rooms. Some, not knowing that some day, they too would grow up to study space and inspire others to pursue out-of-this-world careers.

“On the carpet like this, wide eyed, and Neil Armstrong jumps down and said… “That’s one small step for man. One giant leap for mankind,” said Chuck Wood from the Challenger Center at Wheeling University.

As a college sophomore at Arizona University, Wood picked up a gig as an employee for one of the leading planetary scientists in the country. He helped map images of the moon, becoming one of the estimated 400,000 people who helped make this Apollo mission a success!

Wood spent the rest of his career studying space and sharing his knowledge with others. He even trained astronauts for the challenger expedition. He writes too!

“I have three books about the moon, all aimed toward armature astronomers and the public,” said Wood on his career as an author.

These days, Wood pays forward his knowledge to children at the Challenger center, helping open their eyes to other galaxies through space simulation.

“The kids alive today – might be the ones who land on mars,” said Wood.