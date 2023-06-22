MONROE COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) — In Monroe County, a terrible tragedy has now resulted in something good.

In 2021, a seven-year-old boy slipped into a deep section of the Ohio River and drowned.

At the time, Monroe County had no rescue boat and no dive team.

They had to get help from neighboring communities and states.

The boy’s body was found days later.

But it prompted his department to take action.

They raised money, bought a boat and outfitted it with their own labor.

They formed a dive team and got trained–not only in diving, but in Underwater Criminal Investigation.

“It just came to the point that we live on the riverfront, we have lakes, ponds, quarries in this county, and we have no way to, if need be, recover someone from these waters or assist in something to that degree. So now we are fully operational.” Sheriff Charles Black Jr., Monroe County

“We have our open water course, advanced open water, full mask, dry suit, search and recovery and diver rescue.” Major Rick Shipp, Monroe County Dive Team

They christened the boat “The Maxwell Thomas” after the little boy who died.

The three-member dive team has completed 47 dives.

They’ve trained in Ohio, Pennsylvania and Alabama.

And now they’ve added a second support boat.