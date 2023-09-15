MARSHALL COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) — Hundreds of fifth-grade students in one local county received a close-up look at agricultural activities that take place throughout the area.

The 13th Annual Hands-on Ag Day took place at the Marshall County Fairgrounds over the past two days.

Students from all public and private schools throughout the area took part.

The kids made their way through eleven stations that covered a different topic of agriculture.

Some of those include soil, water quality, forestry, and livestock.

The goal is to provide students with a better understanding of how agriculture plays a role in their lives.

“We hope that every kid that leaves the fairgrounds knows that milk doesn’t come from aisle 17. It comes from a farm. It doesn’t come from a business somewhere. We got kids that are over there with the dairy cow making butter. You know we have kids that are in the soil trailer. Seeing how soil is important and all parts of the soil.” Mark Fitzsimmons | Northern Panhandle Conservation District Supervisor

“Personally, I am an animal person. So seeing all of the animals …I love it.” Emily Kimberly | 5th Grade | Hilltop Elementary School

Some participating agencies include the West Virginia Department of Agriculture, the WVU Extension Service, the Marshall County Farm Bureau, and the John Marshall FAA.