WHEELING, W.Va. — Local students received an inside look into the future careers available in the oil and gas fields on Friday, July 14, according to a press release.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

The 14 students received an “Oil and Gas” 101 course before departing to the Sam Jones Pad in Bethany, West Virginia.

The hands-on learning and rig tour presented students with opportunities to meet with industry experts, take a behind-the-scenes look at an active drilling rig, and see firsthand the process to drill for natural gas. Employees with Southwestern, the country’s second-largest natural gas producer and one of the most active in West Virginia, also offered insights about various careers available across oil and gas operations.

Students are participants in the Community Foundation for the Ohio Valley’s Community Leader Internship Program (CLIP) which aims to demonstrate possibilities do exist to “work here, live here, and be here.” To qualify for the program, students must reside in Hancock, Brooke, Ohio, Marshall, Tyler, or Wetzel counties in West Virginia or Belmont or Jefferson counties in Ohio, but can attend college outside of the region.

“Days like today are so important for our young professionals,” said Stephanie Paluda, Community Relations Manager for Southwestern Energy. “Giving them the chance to get outside a classroom and really see firsthand what a career in oil and gas can look like allows us to better prepare them for their choices post-graduation.”

As a sponsor of CLIP, Southwestern participates in education and networking opportunities designed to create connections for college students to seek out internships when the time comes.

“We’re really grateful to our community partners and Southwestern Energy. Without them, we wouldn’t be able to fully demonstrate to these students the plethora of opportunities we have here,” said Susie Nelson, Executive Director of CFOV.