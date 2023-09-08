STEUBENVILLE, Ohio — Trinity Health Systems is celebrating performing over 2,500 robotic surgical procedures and is proud to announce that Dr. Samuel Licata, General Surgeon at Trinity Health, has recently completed his 1000th surgical procedure.

For over ten years, Dr. Licata has been a recognized expert in the robotic surgery field.

He completed his robotic training through Da Vinci Surgical Systems in March 2013.

Dr. Licata is also certified by Intuitive for Site Visit and is a Certified Proctor for Robotics by Intuitive.

