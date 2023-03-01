CRANBERRY TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WTRF) — Area police are saying that the kidnapping of a 17-year-old boy during a home invasion overnight on Monday “was not random,” according to our affiliate KDKA.

Cranberry Township police said the boy was kidnapped from the gated community of Stockton Ridge, with incident beginning around 1:30 a.m. when two armed men forced their way into the home.

The men then allegedly tied up the woman and her teenage son then ransacked the house. The men then allegedly stole the woman’s car and kidnapped the boy.

Police found the woman’s car a short distance away and believe another vehicle was waiting for them.

The teenage boy was found later in Rochester, Pa. in Beaver County where he was able to call 911 from a convenience store around 5 a.m. Police have not released information on how the boy escaped from the suspects.

The boy and his mother were reunited.

Police are investigating the incident but say the “family was targeted for reasons unknown.”