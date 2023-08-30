NEW MARTINSVILLE, W.Va. — The Movie House in New Martinsville, West Virginia, is celebrating Labor Day weekend with free and low-cost showings of three different films from August 31- September 3.

The local theater is offering showings of The Equalizer 3 and Gran Turismo for only $5 a ticket, and The Super Mario Bros. Movie is FREE all weekend, thanks to sponsors.

Showing dates and times can be found on The Movie House’s Facebook page.

Sponsors for the free showings of the Super Mario Bros. Movie are Jalapenos Mexican Restaurant, Wayside Furniture Inc., Bee Electric Heating & Cooling, Park Laundromat & Car Wash, DCT Home Inspections & Services, Pathway Real Estate Professionals, S & S Diamonds & Fine Jewelry, The Flower Basket & Gift Shop, The Book Store, and Riggenbach Tile & Carpet.