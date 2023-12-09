BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) — The Christmas season seems to be in full swing, and many people are making their way out to one local Christmas tree farm to share in a classic holiday tradition.

Feisley Tree Farm in Belmont, Ohio, has been harvesting and selling Christmas trees since 1952 when a local couple started the farm.

Now, decades later, the couple’s son and wife continue the family’s holiday tradition.

Around 25 hundred trees are harvested each year at the farm, and the owner’s goal is to sell them all each Christmas season.

The farm allows you to choose and cut your own tree or to select one from their precut trees.

One of the farm owners says just how special it is to carry on a family tradition and help other families make their own traditions.

”The fact that I get to work with my husband, and we grow this very special crop and that we get to be the centerpiece in people’s home at Christmas. You have a very deep emotional attachment to the fact that we get to be part of people’s Christmas and we hold that responsibility very preciously.” Theresa Feisley | Co-Owner, Feisley Tree Farms

Feisley says the farm is typically open each year all the way up to Christmas Eve from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on weekends and noon to 5 p.m. during the week.