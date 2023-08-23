WEST LIBERTY, W.Va (WTRF) – The Russian-Ukrainian War has been going on for the last year and a half with a significant loss of life and property in both countries.

Ukraine is not a part of NATO but is a United States ally.

As a result, the U.S. has been providing Ukraine with aid since the start of the war.

7News spoke with Dr. Brian Fitzpatrick, an Associate Professor of Political Science at West Liberty University.

He says if the U.S. and other countries had not provided aid… Ukraine probably would have fallen to Russia’s invasion long ago.

But that is not the case.

In fact, Ukraine has remained strong and is starting to fight offensively.

“Ukraine is doing fairly well, defending itself and Russia is having a lot of problems both internally in Russia, but then also in terms of they’re just not making any gains on the battlefield or really little gains on the battlefield right now. And Ukraine is actually taking back territory now.” Dr. Brian Fitzpatrick | Associate Professor of Political Science, West Liberty University

Fitzpatrick says the U.S. and other NATO allies have a self-interest in containing further Russia aggression.

He feels Ukraine would not be joining NATO anytime soon because of Article 5 – which states when one NATO country gets attacked, every country in NATO must come to their assistance.

Fitzpatrick says no one in NATO wants multiple nuclear powers at war.