WEST LIBERTY, W.Va (WTRF) — Earth Day was celebrated around the globe this weekend and our local community was no exception.

Biology students at West Liberty University completed several service work projects to improve our local environment.

The projects involved planting native flowering plants around the community.

Their next project starts on West Liberty’s campus this week. Students plan to “rejuvenate” the pollinator garden – which is home to plant species native to the Ohio Valley.

“We have a pollinator garden because pollinators (and this includes things like butterflies and bees) are imperiled because we eliminate and mow down what we deem weeds. And the reality of it is, weeds have flowers. And those flowers are truly important to those organisms.” Zac Loughman, Chair of the Department of Organismal Biology, Ecology & Zoo Science

Loughman says we need pollinators because they are responsible for producing most fruits through the act of pollination. This includes strawberries, apples, peaches and pears.