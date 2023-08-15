WEIRTON, W.Va. (WTRF) — The State of West Virginia made a very large donation to two local veterans organizations.

Something that rarely goes unnoticed in the state of West Virginia is the service that many men and women gave to keep our country free.

The state’s local economic development grant program donated $10,000 each to the American Legion Post 10 and VFW Post 2716 in Weirton to recognize the service they continue to provide to their local community.

”I can’t think of a better way place to start than with our veterans organizations. Now, Weirton is going to experience some growth in the next coming years, and I think it’s really important for the veterans organizations to get a little shot in the arm before it all happens.” Mark Zatezalo – Delegate for 2nd District of West Virginia

The Commander of VFW Post 2716 said he plans to use the grant to improve the heating and cooling systems in their building and shared just how helpful the grant is.

”This money is helpful that we don’t have to dig deeper into the hole that we can actually planted. And I have it done and execute the plan.” Jon Thorfinnson – Commander of VFW Post 2716

The donation is something that Delegate Zatezalo has hoped for and is now seeing it benefit local organizations.

”It’s one thing that you would hope you can do, and it just goes to show you that if you are successful in some of the economic programs for the state, good things happen.” Mark Zatezalo – Delegate for 2nd District of West Virginia

The grant brings hope and appreciation to many veterans in West Virginia for the people in charge of their state.

”It’s great, especially in the state of West Virginia, for all the veterans to actually know that the government cares about them and does not forget about them and will help in the future.” Jon Thorfinnson – Commander of VFW Post 2716

Both the American Legion Post 10 and VFW Post 2716 thanked Delegate Zatezalo and the entire state of West Virginia for the continued support of their organizations.