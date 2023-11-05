MARSHALL COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) — A special Ceremony was held today in Marshall County to honor the many veterans in our region.

The Mount Olivet Lions Club, VFW Post 4442 of Elm Grove, and the Moundsville Veterans Honor Guard held a Veterans Day Program today at Mount Olivet United Methodist Church.

The ceremony was a part of the Lions Club’s Flags for Heroes program that honors many heroes in the surrounding communities.

The ceremony also included the recognition of Gold Star Families, a guest speaker, and the 21-gun salute.

A member of the Lions Club and VFW post 4442 shared the importance of the event and honoring those who paid the ultimate sacrifice.

”This is part of our history, good or bad, we have to live with it and we need to honor those who, without question, left their homes and went to defend the country. When their country called, they went to defend the country. We have 160 flags in the, over in the park in front of the veterans monument. And those flags all represent somebodies hero.” Paul Amrhein | Mount Olivet Lions Club, VFW Post 4442, Elm Grove

The event was completely free for anyone to attend, and saw hundreds of people come out to honor and remember our veterans in the Ohio Valley.