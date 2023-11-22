BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) — Sad news out of Belmont County: a woman critically injured in a head-on collision last Tuesday on Route 331 has died.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol says 49-year-old Sunni Rae Scott of Bellaire was hit head-on by a driver who was completely left of center.

That driver was not injured, but Scott was transported to Ruby Memorial Hospital, where she died last night.

The highway patrol post commander says this tragedy could have been avoided.

“It is believed that he was passing cars when the crash occurred. There was a couple witnesses that observed him passing cars. When you’ve on a two-lane state route, especially in a non-passing zone, please drive on your side of the roadway. This was a crash that could have been prevented if driven responsibly.” Lt. Brian McFarland | OSHP Post Commander

The lieutenant says it was a clear day, and speed was a factor.

He says a full report is being sent to the prosecutor, and criminal charges are likely.