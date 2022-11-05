WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – One local cancer survivor started a journey to give back to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital at the beginning of this year and is now ending the year with hat donations from all over for ‘Caps For Kids.’

Chelsea Bleifus was diagnosed with brain cancer when she was four and a half years old and has now been in remission for twenty years, which she says is al thanks to the care she received at St. Jude.

Now – Chelsea and her sister Brooke are giving back by starting a social media page called “Caps For Kids” to provide a place for people to donate new hats and head coverings to help children who have gone through similar treatment experiences as Chelsea did.

”Also, a lot of the kids, they lose their hair doing the chemotherapy and the radiation and I feel like giving back to the children at St. Jude means a lot to me because I lost my hair during chemotherapy and when I was there, they always gave out free stuff. They gave out hats. I got so many hats. I got a bunch of blankets.” Chelsea Bleifus – Caps For Kids

”Chels came to me and said ‘Hey, can you help me put this together? Let’s make a Facebook page. Let’s collect hats. We’ll donate them around Christmas time,’ and I was like ‘Yeah, sure. Absolutely.’ So, we have a Facebook page and we have a couple of events coming up, so we’re excited about that.” Brooke Bleifus-Hennen – Caps For Kids

Their first event is on November 8th at the Rejuvenation Center from 6 to 8pm, and their second event is Sunday, November 13th from 12p to 4pm at Silver Chopsticks where anyone can come and drop off new hats and learn more about “Caps For Kids.”