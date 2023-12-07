WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — The United States Attorney William Ihlenfeld, Northern District of West Virginia, announced that on December 7, a Wheeling woman was sentenced to federal prison for cocaine distribution.

According to court documents and statements made in court, Rebecca Mae Blake, 41, sold crack cocaine from her home on Fulton Street in Wheeling.

Blake pled guilty to the charge earlier this year in connection to a larger drug operation in Ohio County led by Rocco Pandoli, also of Wheeling.

Officials say Blake has multiple prior felony drug convictions, including a conviction in federal court for cocaine distribution in 2005, and three convictions in Ohio County (W.Va.) Circuit Court in 2017, also for cocaine distribution.

Records show Pandoli was convicted earlier this year and sentenced to 51 months in prison.

The Ohio Valley Drug Task Force, a HIDTA-funded initiative, investigated. This effort was part

of an Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Task Forces (OCDETF) operation.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Carly Nogay prosecuted the case on behalf of the government.

