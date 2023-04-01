TRIADELPHIA, W.Va. (WTRF) – Taking care of those around you starts with taking care of yourself.

Women from around the Ohio Valley are hearing each other’s stories for a good cause❤️ @WTRF7News



Self Care Saturday is a morning of self care, shopping, and inspiration to raise both awareness and funds for Women’s Heart Month and the @American_Heart Association❤️🫀 pic.twitter.com/skJ5wSXsJz — Baylee Martin (@BayleeMartin7TV) April 1, 2023

That’s what Self Care Saturday at the Highlands Events Center provided for women across the Ohio Valley through a morning of self-care, shopping, and inspiration from other women in the community.

Not only is this a benefit for each individual in attendance, but all the funds are also benefitting the American Heart Association for Women’s Heart Health month.

This is American Heart Association Woman of Impact Nominee Sherrie Dunlevy’s final event for her campaign, where women are “Loving Themselves to Health.”

”Well, this is kind of like a mini women’s conference. We’re all taking the morning to learn about how to take better care of ourselves so in turn, we can take better care of those people that we love and show up for ourselves first, so that we can show up for others and bring our best self to the rest of the world. Literally, this has been something that has been a vision of mine for nearly a decade, and today is the first day that it’s happened. Yeah, so I’m feeling really good.” Sherrie Dunlevy – American Heart Association Women of Impact Nominee

The event hosted speakers like Penny Fullerton on embracing creativity in life, and Lisa Kush on how a good night’s sleep can have lifesaving effects.

WTRF’s Brenda Danehart also sat on a panel of women discussing living with heart health issues.