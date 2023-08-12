Belmont County, Ohio (WTRF) — Residents in one local town came together today to celebrate the life a young athlete.

Alex Quinn will be forever remembered as one of the most successful wrestlers in the history of Shadyside High School.

But family and friends say there is much more that should be remembered.

“He was one of the sweetest, most amazing people. A lot of times, people only remember him for wrestling which is understandable. That’s what you think of when you think of the Quinn name. He was an amazing wrestler, and so was my brother Gregory. But his heart and how he presented himself were the best things about my brother.” Kylie Quinn | Tournament Organizer

The first-ever Alex Quinn Memorial Kickball tournament took place today at the ballfields in Shadyside.

Eight teams took part in the event, which was organized by Alex’s sister Kylie Quinn.

She says it’s a perfect way to pay tribute to her brother.

“Kickball is literally every kid’s favorite game to play during recess, so I wanted to bring back childhood. The laughter, everything that comes with kickball. I did not expect this turnout at all. It’s more than I imagined, but it’s exactly what I hoped for for my brother.” Kylie Quinn | Tournament Organizer

Quinn passed away at age 26 back in April of 2021. He leaves behind a lasting legacy as one of the most accomplished wrestlers in Shadyside history.

Quinn was an Ohio State Champion as well as a two-time OVAC Champ. He was a member of Shadyside’s first 10-0 football team and a two-time Toughman Contest winner.

Kylie says it’s his kindness and generosity she will remember most.

“He always stood up for the underdog. He would give anyone the shirt off his back. He literally has done that before. He was an amazing person, and I want everyone to remember that.” Kylie Quinn | Tournament Organizer

Proceeds from today’s event will go fund an eventual scholarship in Alex Quinn’s name.

Medals were awarded to the top finishers of today’s tournament.

The event also featured a Chinese Auction, a 50/50 raffle, and a tip board.

Organizers say they intend on making the tournament an annual event.