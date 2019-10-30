Local Young Marines representing Ohio Valley in Pearl Harbor Memorial Parade

WEIRTON, W.Va. (WTRF) – Four Tri-State Young Marines are traveling to Hawaii to represent the Ohio Valley in a big way.

Four local Young Marines from the Weirton area have been selected to represent the Ohio Valley at the Pearl Harbor Memorial Parade in Hawaii.

They will meet World War II veterans from around the country and visit the sites targeted in the attack.

One of those young men, Sgt. David Connors, is looking to raise funds for his trip and is reaching out to the community for help.

“I just think it’s a really great opportunity not only for myself as a Young Marine but as a person,” said Connors. “It’s a great way to learn about what those men really did and how important it was.”

If you want to help David and his friends, you can send a check to Tri-State Young Marines at P.O. Box 2502 in Weirton. You can also give David a call on his mom’s cell phone at 304-374-0648.

For more information on the Young Marines, click here.



