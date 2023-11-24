CINCINNATI (WCMH) — A southwestern Ohio chateau is on the market for $3.3 million, listed as a French provincial-style estate complete with imported finishes and overlooking a picturesque wooded valley.
Located at 7900 Annesdale Drive, the property sits on 3.06 acres in Cincinnati’s Village of Indian Hill and steps away from Stanley Rowe Arboretum. The 9,067-square-foot home constructed in 1995 includes six bedroom, four bathrooms, three half bathrooms and a three-car garage.
Inside, the vaulted wood beamed ceiling frames the two-story entryway adorned with a curved staircase and leading to the main sitting room, with a corner bar and the first of seven wood-burning fireplaces. French and imported Jura limestone flooring leads to the home’s main kitchen with light wood cabinetry and white backsplash tiles decorated with blue.
A green dining room adjacent to the kitchen room features another wood-burning fireplace and two sets of double door providing access to the home’s front porch. On the opposite side of the home, an additional living room with curtain-draped windows and a grand piano completes the first floor.
Passing sparkling chandeliers and several paintings, oak hardwood flooring leads to the home’s six bedrooms with walk-in closets and spacious en suite bathrooms. A herringbone-patterned brick patio and a screened porch fill the outdoor living space and overlooking the property’s valley view.
View more photos of the property listed by Perrin March with Sotheby’s International Realty here.