CINCINNATI (WCMH) — A southwestern Ohio chateau is on the market for $3.3 million, listed as a French provincial-style estate complete with imported finishes and overlooking a picturesque wooded valley.

The 9,067-square-foot Cincinnati chateau was constructed in 1995. (Courtesy Photo/Chris Farr with The First Showing)

Located at 7900 Annesdale Drive, the property sits on 3.06 acres in Cincinnati’s Village of Indian Hill and steps away from Stanley Rowe Arboretum. The 9,067-square-foot home constructed in 1995 includes six bedroom, four bathrooms, three half bathrooms and a three-car garage.

Inside, the vaulted wood beamed ceiling frames the two-story entryway adorned with a curved staircase and leading to the main sitting room, with a corner bar and the first of seven wood-burning fireplaces. French and imported Jura limestone flooring leads to the home’s main kitchen with light wood cabinetry and white backsplash tiles decorated with blue.

A green dining room adjacent to the kitchen room features another wood-burning fireplace and two sets of double door providing access to the home’s front porch. On the opposite side of the home, an additional living room with curtain-draped windows and a grand piano completes the first floor.

Passing sparkling chandeliers and several paintings, oak hardwood flooring leads to the home’s six bedrooms with walk-in closets and spacious en suite bathrooms. A herringbone-patterned brick patio and a screened porch fill the outdoor living space and overlooking the property’s valley view.

