CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Unemployed or just need a change? WorkForce West Virginia is having a Statewide Virtual Job Fair, according to a press release.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Both employers and job seekers are invited to participate in the virtual event on Wednesday, July 5, from 1:00 to 3:30 p.m.

Virtual job fairs allow job seekers to apply, live chat, video chat and interview virtually with employers participating in the event.

Registration is required for both interested employers and job seekers. Click here to register as a jobseeker for the July 5 Statewide Virtual Job Fair.

When attending the event, job seekers are encouraged to dress professionally and have a calm, clutter-free background, as employers may request to engage in a video interview. The Virtual Statewide Job Fair portal features a Job Seeker Training video, a list of participating employers, and channels for attendees to register and log in.

After registering for the first time, new employers will create a “Virtual Booth” to connect with job seekers. After completion, this booth will be available during subsequent job fairs.

For more information about WorkForce West Virginia and the Statewide Virtual Job Fairs, visit www.workforce wv.org or contact wfwvvjf@wv.gov.