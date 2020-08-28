Lords Pantry Gives out Food for Free

Some local community members continue to aid those in need throughout these difficult times.

Members of the Lords Pantry an outreach of the Marshall County F-R-N network offers free food to residents of Ohio and Marshall counties. They have been doing this for a long time and today they had more than 45 cars wrapped around the parking lot, waiting for food.

The group is grateful to be able to support the community and hopes that their contribution means something to the residents.(It is benefiting the people that are low income. Most of these are elderly people that come through here. Like we’ll find 4, 5,6 people in the same vehicle. They come and they come on a regular basis. We see people with children in the home, they just can’t stretch the budget as far as they need to or they just don’t have it available.) Karen Dougherty, President

The pantry gives out food on the 4th Friday of each month and can make arrangements for food pickup if someone in need is not available that day.