MARSHALL COUNTY W.Va. – (WTRF) Planning the perfect Valentine’s Day for you and your significant other can often be challenging.

****Click here to make a reservation****

If you’re looking for a fun way to celebrate, Grand Vue Park is hosting their first annual “Love is in the Air,” event.

Grab your significant other for a delicious meal, live music, and even a few giveaways.

Kara Hall, Grand Vue Park’s Banquet Manager, says they wanted to offer an upscale and unforgettable experience for couples to enjoy.

We will have a plated four course meal, also wine pairings to go with each selection that is served. Every guest can select between a filet, or a salmon dinner and we also have cheesecake and chocolate covered strawberries as well at the end to compliment that tasty plate. Kara Hall, Banquet Manager , Grand Vue Park

“Love is in the Air,” takes place Saturday February 12th from 5-8 p.m. in Grand Vue Park’s Banquet Hall. She says they still have a few spots available.

You can call 304-845-9810 EXT 403 to make a reservation and if you do, you’re bound to make some memories.