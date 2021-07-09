Loved ones join forces to solve the cold cases of Shawn Antill and Kyle Morgan

(WTRF) – Cold cases might make for great television, but they are a nightmare for the family and friends of the people for whom justice has not yet been served.



The disappearance of Shawn Antill and the homicide of Kyle Morgan have baffled police, drawn national attention, and have devastated their loved ones. Shawn Antill has been missing since December 23rd of 2017. In June of 2016, Kyle Morgan was reported missing, days later he was found dead under the Fort Henry Bridge.



Now the family and friends of those two young men have come together to try and find the answers they’ve been denied so far, and they need the public’s help to find new leads in these cold cases.

“If you know anything, anything at all whatsoever, please, please just call, call the authorities. I don’t care who you are, I don’t want to know who you are, you don’t even have to give a name. Just if you know anything, call and tell them. Call the anonymous tip line, anything.” Angela Dawn Hawkins, Kyle Morgan’s Mother

“She has a #JusticeForKyle page. We have a #BringShawnHome page. We also use #AskFBI for every post that we made in the beginning for Shawn. And I told Angela that that may be a way for her to potentially to get the attention of the FBI for Kyle’s case. And hopefully get some more answers for both families.” Julie Scott, Shawn Antill’s Aunt

If you have any information on the disappearance of Shawn Antill or knowledge regarding the death of Kyle Morgan, please contact your local law enforcement. You can also call the Anonymous Lauttamus Crime Fighters Tip Line at 1-800-223-0312.