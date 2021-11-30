Low turn-out for COVID-19 booster shots leaving West Virginia Gov. Justice concerned

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — West Virginia Governor Jim Justice is worried about another surge in COVID-19 cases.

The governor announced the latest trends at his semi-weekly briefing and there are mixed results. In the past day, 780 new positive cases were reported, and that’s a spike. Active cases are down significantly, only being at 5,800.

Health officials are most concerned about the low number of booster doses. Only 23.9% of people age 50 and older have gotten the booster, even though 71% of that age group is considered fully vaccinated.

“They might as well cock a gun right at their head. Those people we know without any question that their immune systems now, are tremendously reduced from when they got their second vaccine,” said Gov. Jim Justice (R-WV).

The WV Department of Health & Human Resources says 33% of all new COVID-19 cases are in people over the age of 50, so that makes them even more concerned about the low number of people getting the booster shot.

The governor and state health leaders say they are keeping a close watch on the new omicron variant of COVID-19 even though no cases have been reported yet in the United States.