WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – Quaker Steak & Lube at The Highlands is opening up the mic for local singers to audition for Lube Idol 2023.

Starting on Wednesday, March 1 and March 8, anyone is welcome to show up and try out for the panel of judges.

30 people will move on in the competition that runs until May 24.

First prize wins $3,000, second prize is $2,000 and third prize is $1,000.

”We usually have 25 to 30 contestants. I mean, we’ve had some really good ones. Gage Joseph was a contestant one year, Stevie Lynn, and last year was Carly Greer who won it, so they have been playing around a lot in the Valley since Lube Idol I feel like.” Christine Thomas – Marketing Manager, Quaker Steak & Lube

All you have to do to participate is show up.

This year’s sponsors are the Belmont Savings Bank, Zavolta Law Office, and Miklas Meat Market along with DJ Daner.