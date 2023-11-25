WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — The Ohio Valley got a special treat last night when viewing the night sky.

Last night’s Waxing Gibbous appeared to have a halo. The optical illusion is caused by the refraction of moonlight from ice crystals in the upper atmosphere.

Also seen in the photos is Jupiter, it is the bright spot to the left of the moon.

Joshua Lewis, New Martinsville, WV Tyler Vangi, WTRF meteorologist Kilisha Ellenwood, Duffy, Ohio

Check This Out!

Lunar Halo’s are used as an old forecasting technique in which the ice crystals represent an incoming low-pressure system over the next 48 hours after being seen!

Strong updrafts pull moisture all the way into the upper atmosphere, being dragged along by much faster wind speeds aloft, we see this moisture ahead of our next as it foreshadows it’s approach.

This technique still proves to be true to this day with an incoming weather system expected to start this week across the Ohio Valley!

