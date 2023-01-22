Like all animals, rabbits need to be engaged both mentally and physically to maintain their health and quality of life.

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – Although we don’t know the results of the Bills/Bengals game, we do know that we are ushering out the Year of the Tiger and welcoming the Year of the Rabbit.

Today is Lunar New Year, also known as Chinese New Year – marking the beginning of a new calendar cycle and the start of the spring season.

The Chinese calendar operates on a 12-year cycle, with a new animal to represent each year, being the rat, ox, tiger, rabbit, dragon, snake, horse, goat, monkey, rooster, dog and pig.

Today, you will see lots of red and gold to represent good fortune going into the year ahead.