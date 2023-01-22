WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – Although we don’t know the results of the Bills/Bengals game, we do know that we are ushering out the Year of the Tiger and welcoming the Year of the Rabbit.
Today is Lunar New Year, also known as Chinese New Year – marking the beginning of a new calendar cycle and the start of the spring season.
The Chinese calendar operates on a 12-year cycle, with a new animal to represent each year, being the rat, ox, tiger, rabbit, dragon, snake, horse, goat, monkey, rooster, dog and pig.
2023 is the Year of the Rabbit, symbolizing grace, beauty, mercy and good luck.
Today, you will see lots of red and gold to represent good fortune going into the year ahead.