OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) – Wheeling Island Hotel Casino Racetrack just wrote a huge check to their neighbors over at Madison Elementary as part of their Game Changer Program.



The program takes money collected from employees who pay to dress down on Fridays, as well as donations from guests and sends those funds to directly to worthy causes. Madison was presented with a check today for $4,276 dollars, and they tell us the money will go right to the kids to bolster their creative spaces and the school store.



The casino chose Madison this time around because of their proximity and the many employees that send their kids there.

“It’s great to have a school partnership that is right here in our community. So with Madison being here on Wheeling Island it’s just great to have backdoor neighbors that are so giving and just want to continue to do great things for our students here at Madison.” Andrea Trio, Principal, Madison Elementary

“This is the best part of my job, the best part of what we do as a business in Wheeling. Giving back to the community is so important to us. It’s where we live, it’s where we work, and if we can make a difference in making our community better it’s important that we do that.” Kim Florence, President and GM for Wheeling Island Hotel Casino Racetrack

Thus far through 2022, the Game Changer Program has doled out over $31,000.