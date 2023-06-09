WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – For years he was known as the man behind so many of the major sports and entertainment events in Wheeling.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Now, Denny Magruder hopes to be known as Mayor of the Friendly City.

He officially announced his candidacy for the job this week.

Denny Magruder announces candidacy for Wheeling mayor

Magruder served for many years as the Executive Director of Wheeling’s Sports and Entertainment Authority. Through that, he was responsible for managing events at both WesBanco and the Capitol Theatre.

He said if elected he’ll focus on economic development, fiscal responsibility, making partnerships that benefit the city and making sure those outside of the area know how great of a place it really is.

“Wheeling’s a great city and I think we have not done we as a society a great job at telling people how good the quality of life is here, what we really have in Wheeling.” Denny Magruder, Candidate for Mayor of Wheeling

Magruder is a lifelong reside of the Friendly City.

He said there’s been opportunities to leave over the years, but he never wanted to.

“When weighed the factors, I couldn’t think of a better city in American to raise my kids. So, that’s where I’m coming from. I hope that that’s the spirit of what we can do. Can we solve every problem? I will tell you right now, no, we can’t solve every problem, but together we can make every problem better” Denny Magruder, Candidate for Mayor of Wheeling

He’s been married for 56 years and raised his three children here.