Wheeling, W.Va. (WTRF) – Main Street Bank celebrated a great year on Thursday evening at their 22nd annual shareholders meeting.

They posted a record net earnings of $5.56 million dollars for 2022, and added a variety of new services for customers.

Main Street Bank President and CEO Rich Lucas says, “Other banks are going away from physical locations, we realize our brand is relationship-based banking.”

They operate locations in Wheeling, Elm Grove, Wellsburg, Moundsville and Toronto.

